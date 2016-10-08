By EDITORIAL

It is encouraging that, after many false starts, tablets are being given out in schools to improve IT literacy among learners.

The advantages of having children grow up as “digital natives” are numerous. Such pupils will have the capacity to be true global citizens, able to compete on a reasonably equal footing with any of their peers in the world due to the access to knowledge they will have.

There are obvious pitfalls. The internet has offered wonderful opportunities while serving as a platform through which many evils are perpetrated.

The experience in the developed world where cyber bullying among the young is rampant is just one example. Others include the accessing of content that is not suitable for young people.

It would, therefore, be prudent to ensure that the teachers offering instruction on how to use these gadgets are also trained to explain the less positive aspects of this technology.

Also, there should be careful thinking about the long-term sustainability of these initiatives.

There has been a reasonable suggestion, for example, that setting up computer laboratories might be the most reasonable and practical way of offering digital instruction in schools.