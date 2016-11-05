EDITORIAL: The wider lesson of American elections

By EDITORIAL

One of the most bitter and divisive presidential elections in American history comes to a close on Tuesday when millions of Americans go to the polls to decide who between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire businessman Donald Trump will succeed Barack Obama in the White House.

American elections matter well beyond the shores of that nation. As the pre-eminent military and economic power in the world, decisions made within the US can have a major impact in many corners of the planet.

As the country that gave the world a constitutional model that enshrined equal rights for all, regardless of their race, creed or gender, the United States has had a profound effect in influencing the system of governance that many countries around the world have adopted.

In Kenya, the progressive constitution adopted in 2010 is in many ways fashioned along the model of the US constitution.

It is not surprising, therefore, that so much attention is being paid to the race for the White House as it enters its closing stages.

And it is fair to say that much of the reaction of many witnessing the spectacle is one of befuddlement.

How could such a great nation whip up such a dispiriting spectacle? On the one hand, the Democrats have presented a candidate who had a reasonably successful stint as Secretary of State and as a Senator.

But the revelations of emailed exchanges between her team, particularly her open solicitation of contributions to the Clinton Foundation from states whose activities are not always in line with the objectives of the American administration and her lavishly paid speeches to Wall Street banks, paint a picture of someone willing to indulge in a practice many will see as thinly veiled corruption.

On the other hand, the Republicans have presented a lamentable, hateful, racist con artist who has appealed to the uglier instincts of voters by slandering a vast number of constituencies ranging from Muslims to blacks, Latinos and many others.

The resilience of his candidacy does not reflect well on the American electorate.

Ultimately, it is clear that Hillary Clinton is the candidate that would offer a modicum of stability and continuity in the White House.

Still, the wider lesson of the 2016 presidential election is that even in a democracy as old as America, achieving an effective representative model of governance is always a work in progress.