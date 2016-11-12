By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The formation of a multi-agency team was considered a pragmatic step in the fight against corruption. Various entities were often accused of wasting resources and failing to connect the dots while duplicating investigations in a classic case of the right hand not knowing what the left is doing.

But with the Attorney-General’s office, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the National Intelligence Service, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions working in concert, the expectation has been an improvement of the quality of investigations and a higher conviction rate for those found guilty of crimes.

While it may be too early to judge the success of the multi-agency set up, recent inquiries into alleged corruption scandals paint a confused scene that includes parliamentary committees.

Take the questions on spending in the Health ministry. While the EACC investigation is ongoing, political activity and an aggressive campaign by government communication officials appears to have muddied the waters and there is no evidence of activity in other agencies.

It gets worse as both the Senate and National Assembly Health committees are investigating the same matter. Such scenarios eventually turn into a circus, generating more heat than light.