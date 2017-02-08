By EDITORIAL

The first thing the current members of Parliament did when they took office in 2013 was to throw out a proposal for a salary cut, retaining a Sh1 million-plus pay deal.

It was mooted by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), a part of a government-wide initiative to harmonise public sector pay and reduce the wage bill.

In addition, the MPs secured Sh20 million and Sh5 million each for housing mortgages and car loans. Members of the county assemblies, a new position that came with the 2010 Constitution, took the cue and also made a case for hefty pay and allowances.

Cumulatively, the elected leaders have become a singular bloc of obscenely-remunerated public figures, to the chagrin of fellow Kenyans.

Now, the MPs are cooking yet another scheme. They want to be paid salaries for eight months as they exit in August, on the ground that their term has been cut short — it is less than five years.

It is a perfect labour practice to compensate an employee whose services are terminated abruptly, other than for misdemeanour.

However, the case at hand is quite different. The MPs came into office pretty aware that their term would end in August 2017, as provided for in the Constitution.

They knew the circumstances that made theirs a shorter term — a court ruling that pushed the elections from 2012 to March 2013.

Clearly, the August date was never an ambush — everyone getting into elective politics was cognisant of that fact. It, therefore, defeats purpose when the MPs turn around to demand to be paid for what they consider an incomplete term.

Our fear is that the way the MPs have started putting pressure on the government to fork out Sh3.3 billion for the supposed arrears — they are likely to get their way.