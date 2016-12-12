By EDITORIAL

Kenyans marked this year’s Jamhuri Day yesterday against a background of gloom following Saturday’s tragic crash in Naivasha that claimed more than 40 lives.

On the political front, this was the last Jamhuri before the next elections coming up in August 2017, and therefore politics dominated the day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who led the national celebrations in Nairobi, themed his speech on the elections, with repeated calls for peace and stability throughout the campaigns and polls period.

In other parts of the country, the day was marked by high-octane politics, with ugly incidents reported in Meru and Mombasa counties, where the ceremonies were chaotic as supporters of rival political contestants resorted to force to sort out their differences.

The essence of Jamhuri Day is to celebrate and remind ourselves of the struggles and sacrifices made by our forebears to overthrow the colonial regime and create a free, cohesive, and modern state that determines its destiny, espouses civil liberties, and exercises its rights among the comity of nations.

The country has made significant steps in realising the goals of independence, among them creating a big pool of highly educated human resource to drive the economy, developing infrastructure for economic growth, and establishing the base for innovation, industrialisation and technological advancement.

In recent years, devolution has made a big difference in the nation’s life.

Even so, challenges persist, key among them elusive national unity.

Increasingly, the country is getting polarised along ethnic and political lines.

Mistrust and suspicion thrive.

The noble goals of equity and fairness have been lost as access to State jobs and resources are determined by ethnic and political orientation rather than merit, fairness, and equity.

Corruption and mismanagement have become the norm in public life.

After more than a half-century of self-determination, we have no excuse for these failings.