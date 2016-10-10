By EDITORIAL

The death of hundreds of livestock in the northeastern region due to drought in the past two weeks calls for serious national attention. More animals are bound to die as the pressure on the few remaining water pans mounts, with hundreds of people moving to these areas. Indeed, this is a crisis that calls for urgent intervention to stabilise the situation.

In a region that depends on livestock as a source of livelihood, the massive animal deaths spell doom for the pastoralists, who can only get a good return on their investment if the animals can be transported to the markets while still healthy.

Talk of an insurance scheme to mitigate the losses herders suffer when confronted with perennial natural calamities such as drought has been going on for a long time and the urgency can now be seen in the hopelessness of the people watching their animals perish. The National Drought Management Authority is also warning that the situation could get worse. But this caution alone is not enough.