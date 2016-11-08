Close relatives of rich senior politicians cannot be classified as disadvantaged because they are women, as Mr Rotich would want us to believe.

At any rate, that policy cannot be applied in isolation of other statutes that enjoin public figures to guard against conflict of interest, nepotism, and transparency.

Clearly, the spirit of the affirmative policy that reserves at least 30 per cent of government contracts for the disadvantaged did not anticipate that well-to-do women would also benefit from it.

By EDITORIAL

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich’s declaration that wealthy women are eligible to benefit from affirmative procurement rules is disingenuous and smacks of contempt for the needy. The contention is politically-driven and intended to sanitise the mess in public procurement in general and launder some people with powerful connections who have been accused of benefiting from the questionable deals at the Ministry of Health where the government may have lost more than Sh5 billion.

Historically, women have been disadvantaged, which is why the government has instituted several policies to open up opportunities for them. However, there is a clear distinction between gender and being disadvantaged. Many women have been locked out of the economy and politics because of historical inequalities and oppressive socio-cultural practices. Many never got access to education hence find themselves hamstrung to participate in the modern-day market economy. Clearly such women deserve affirmative action.

However, many others have excelled in academics, business, and politics and play pivotal roles in national decision-making processes. They have broken the glass ceiling and debunked the myth about weakness of any gender.

