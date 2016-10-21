Volleyball has put Kenya on the world map and fans expect thrilling performance in the next four days. However, Kenya’s fortunes in the sport have dipped this year after an amazing 2015, where the women’s senior team won gold a medal in Group 3 of the FIVB Grand Prix in Australia.

By EDITORIAL

Kenya will host the Confederation of African Women’s Volleyball Under-23 Championship starting on Saturday.

The championships features the continent’s best — Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Botswana and Kenya — and the winner will represent Africa at the World Championships in Slovenia next year.

Volleyball has put Kenya on the world map and fans expect thrilling performance in the next four days. However, Kenya’s fortunes in the sport have dipped this year after an amazing 2015, where the women’s senior team won gold a medal in Group 3 of the FIVB Grand Prix in Australia.

The team also clinched an unprecedented ninth continental title during the women’s Africa Nations Championship in Nairobi in May last year. But early this year, the team failed to qualify for the Rio Olympic Games despite being the continent’s favourite.

The junior team has a chance to restore the county’s glory and affirm its rightful place as volleyball powerhouse. Kenya Volleyball Federation must provide all the support the players need to excel.