EDITORIAL: Avert tension over voter listing claims

A row over alleged clandestine voter registration does not augur well for the preparations for next year’s General Election. Whereas the government has dismissed the reports, indicating that they were inaccurate and baseless, the Opposition is persisting that the exercise is going on in some areas and that, therefore, some regions are being favoured. This is not conducive to a free and fair election.

Ideally, voter registration should be continuous and not linked to elections. No one should be bothered about voter registration. However, the unfortunate reality is that voter registration is closely tied to elections. We have never separated the two and made clear demarcations between having a voting card, which is a constitutional right, and using it to make a choice as a statutory obligation. Winning an election is about numbers and so parties and individual candidates are keen on ensuring that their supporters have voting cards and use them.

Although it is easy to dismiss the reports as opposition propaganda, the unfortunate thing is that they create a perception that things may be happening secretly. And the problem with perception is that it does not necessarily require hard facts.

This is why it is important for the responsible agencies, particularly the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clarify the matter. Similarly, the Ministry of Interior, which is responsible for issuing national identity cards, needs to give regular updates on the new cards given out.

The Interior Ministry is on the record as stating that some 500,000 national identity cards were uncollected. However, this number needs to be broken down in terms of regions for ease of following up. A campaign to get all those who have applied to collect their national identity cards must be intensified.

It is critical that the perception about selective voter registration is erased because it is likely to complicate matters. The government has dismissed the reports but the relevant agencies, such as the IEBC, should clearly explain what is happening on the ground.