Gambling is a fast-growing craze that is wreaking havoc among youth in both towns and rural areas. Its proliferation has come with deadly consequences such as suicides and killings over lost bets. Also worrying is the fact that many young people are being lured away from productive work to while away time in betting houses.

But as Kisumu has found out, many of the establishments are not licensed. So, while business is booming in the trading centres, the county and national governments are losing revenue. Indeed, the only real beneficiaries are the dealers. Kisumu has launched a crackdown in which several people have been arrested and 47 unlicensed lottery machines impounded. This is commendable, but such sporadic swoops only drive the illegal operators underground for a while, but they continue to prey on gullible people with illusions of quick riches. The illicit lotteries and all manner of gambling around the country call for strict controls.