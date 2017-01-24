But the Chief Justice, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Prisons and the Director of Public Prosecution must break up the well-oiled cartels that pervert the cause of justice.

The release of the report is a credible first step at reforming the judicial and penal structures.

By EDITORIAL

A report on the state of the justice system released on Monday paints a rather depressing scenario demonstrating how the police and courts unwittingly work together to frustrate the rule of law. The acknowledgment that more poor people get arrested, charged and sent to prison for petty offences while more serious offences, often committed by the rich, including major thefts of public funds, go unpunished, is a perfect illustration of perversion of justice.

In sum, the report exposes the rot in the justice system, which runs too deep and has existed for far too long to almost become the norm. It is a perfect picture of State capture where the forces of darkness have taken hold on the legal structures. Chief Justice David Maraga, who made the report public, has a tall order to clear the Judiciary of this mess. But the clean-up must be cross-departmental. Police, prisons and prosecution departments must be all be chastised and pushed to pull together to remedy the situation.