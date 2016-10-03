Jobs and opportunities are skewed in favour of the local ethnic communities to the exclusion of others residing in those localities.

By EDITORIAL

The principle of devolution is to disperse national resources to the grassroots with the overall objective of creating equity. It is predicated on the premise that the previous centralised system perpetuated inequalities with just a small group of privileged people and communities skimming the fat.

Even so, distribution of resources to the counties does not mean localised marginalisation of small groups within their jurisdictions. The principle of equitable sharing of State resource, specifically appointments and money, must be proportionate.

However, a report published by the National Integration and Cohesion Commission (NCIC) released on Monday presents a damning revelation of how many counties have become insular. Ethnic biases are prevalent in at least 32 of the 47 counties. Jobs and opportunities are skewed in favour of the local ethnic communities to the exclusion of others residing in those localities.

Worse, two counties – Nandi and Kirinyaga – have all the employees from the dominant ethnic community. Only 15 have acquitted themselves well – at least they have 30 per cent representation of other communities in their employment. Yet the Constitution roots for diversity, where at least 30 per cent of employees should come from other regions, communities, or gender.

Counties receive financial allocations from the National Treasury, which collects tax from all citizens. Even within counties, resources are generated from taxing residents. This is the reason county resources must be shared equitably. It all boils down to the question of taxation without representation. Exclusion and marginalisation are the fodder for vicious ethnic contestations, as we have seen in the past. We must avoid that path.