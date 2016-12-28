This, indeed, is a national problem that calls for greater involvement by the ministries of Labour and Health.

It has now become quite apparent that the governors’ council and the union lack the capacity to end the crisis.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The three-week-old doctors’ strike that has paralysed operations in public hospitals has seen untold suffering among the many Kenyans who solely rely on these institutions for their health care. The scenes of the agony of ill patients left unattended to are an indictment of all the parties involved. Indeed, it is disappointing that no progress has been made in the negotiations to end the strike.

But there is a new twist in the saga, with conflicting reports on whether or not the thousands of medical workers, who have stayed away from duty for nearly 24 days, should be paid their December salaries. The Council of Governors has reportedly instructed its members to withhold the salaries, arguing that the striking staff have not earned the money. The council may have a point, but it is hardly the way to resolve this matter of vital national importance that calls for a sober discussion by both parties. Even more worrying is the confusion that has arisen, with some counties paying all their staff, including the striking doctors, pharmacists, and dentists, while others have declined to do so. Another group of counties has yet to make a decision on the matter, but it is going to be a gloomy period for the staff and their union as they attempt to hold out.

Without their salaries, the striking health workers cannot meet their basic needs, such as buying food, and their financial obligations, including paying rent and servicing loans. The reality is that unions lack the resources to cater for their members while on strike. The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union is no exception. It has a just demand – the need to implement a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2013 – but as its members become more desperate, its resolve to soldier on is going to be severely tested.