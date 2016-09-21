The Registrar of Political Parties should enforce the law to bring sanity to the political arena.

By EDITORIAL

The threat by the Opposition to expel political leaders among its ranks who have joined the Jubilee Party sounds crude and a reminder of the dark era of monolithic Kanu rule. Yet it is perfectly legal. The Political Parties Act states that a person shall not be a member of more than one party and articulates several reasons for termination of membership.

However, in practice, expulsion creates a negative impression and portrays the political parties that enforce it as intolerant and unable to accommodate dissent. Hardly do parties or the Registrar of Political Parties invoke the legal provisions to sanction defectors, hence they are part of the problem.

All this is part of the charade that is our politics. Politicians are morally depraved. They are not driven by any ideology. Membership to parties does not mean anything other than providing a vehicle for seizing political seats.

At any rate, the parties themselves are not ideological; they are merely outfits for mobilisation, deal-making, and ascending to power.

Not surprisingly, political leaders form parties and dump them as soon as they achieve their goals. Indeed, we are going to see a lot of this kind of thing as the elections approach.

Part of the problem is us, the voters, for we never chide any politician who breaches the law or moral codes. Hardly do we put pressure on such politicians to leave. We are taken for granted and made to play to the whims of the politicians.

We must not resign ourselves to fate and accept this as the norm. Politicians who defect should be compelled to resign from their parties and political positions and seek fresh mandate.