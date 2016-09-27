Inspector General of Police, National Transport and Safety Authority and other relevant agencies must crack down on rogue drivers and enforce traffic rules.

By EDITORIAL

The spate of accidents across the country in recent days has sparked uproar and brought into question the role of the various agencies involved in road safety. In Nairobi, the students of Multimedia University went on the rampage to protest the death of one of their colleagues in an accident along Lang’ata road on Sunday that also claimed other lives.

Reports across the country paint the picture of anarchy on our roads and the police, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and even the Kenya National Highways Authority have failed to do their jobs. The police and NTSA are being faulted for failing to rein in errant drivers and concentrating on irrelevant issues. Traffic police are notorious for extortion and bribery. NTSA, which started with fanfare, has joined the bribery party.

Public service vehicles are moving disasters – badly driven and kept in poor condition. The drivers are a law unto themselves, breaking all the rules in the book with impunity as they pocket the traffic officers. Some of the officers own the vehicles, making it difficult for anyone to punish them. Matters have even been made worse by the motorcyclists, boda boda, that have become a menace across the country.

Paradoxically, NTSA has been pursuing ill-advised strategies, such as pegging speed limit on highways at 50kph, which creates traffic jams instead of taming rascals. Many roads are in a deplorable state, making it impossible to observe traffic rules.

Controlling mayhem on the road and reducing accidents is not impossible. Former Transport minister John Michuki more than a decade ago demonstrated that it can be done by enforcing the rules. What has happened, however, is that we have ceded ground and allowed lawlessness to reign on the roads.