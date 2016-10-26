By EDITORIAL

For the first time in nearly two decades, the teachers and their employer have reached an amicable resolution over salaries. On Tuesday, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) inked a deal that effectively raises salaries and allowances for all teachers and elevates the lowest paid to a new job group with a higher pay package. It also creates higher grades, hence raising the bar in the profession.

Negotiations over teachers’ salaries have been contentious and murky. Since 1997, when teachers went on strike for 12 days, they have used industrial action a number of times to push through their demands and in many instances, had their way. The net impact has been to disrupt the school calendar, destabilise examination administration, and affect quality of teaching and learning. Moreover, the strikes undermined discipline in schools as students learnt that grievances were only resolved through use of force.

As we have argued in the past, salary negotiation can be resolved through reasoned and respectful discussions. The tendency to fight is archaic, for the facts are pretty straightforward. Teachers are relatively poorly paid and hence deserve a better deal. But the government is also hamstrung and on many occasions has been unable to meet teachers’ demands. The challenge is that the parties have often been unable to strike a compromise between the two competing realities unless under duress.

It is, therefore, commendable that the TSC and the union were able to strike a deal this time round. The lesson is that a consensual decision is possible through candid and frank negotiation. The conclusion of the salary deal opens the way for peaceful administration of national examinations that begin in a week’s time. In the long term, this will guarantee peace, predictability, and stability in education.