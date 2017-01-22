By EDITORIAL

Indian jurist and social reformer B.R. Ambedkar famously wrote that political democracy cannot thrive unless it is founded on social democracy, which is characterised by liberty, equality and fraternity.

This thinking could not have been truer than it is today for Kenya.

A statement issued by 25 Western envoys at the weekend vouched for sustainable democracy grounded on free and fair elections and predicated on the premise of equity, inclusivity and respect for diversity.

It was in response to the goings-on in the country, where political vitriol and diatribe now pervade the airwaves.

The heightened political activity under the guise of voter registration mobilisation is worrying.

Underneath is a serious political campaign in which voters are being organised like military squadrons to fight the enemy.

Politicians taking to the hustings frame their narratives in war terms with the public socialised to think of a physical contest where the enemy must be vanquished. A siege mentality is taking root.

The concern among the envoys and Kenyans is that the run-up to this year’s elections is fraught with pitfalls.

The arbiter, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), is shaky.

A new team of commissioners and the chairperson were only sworn-in last week — just seven months to the elections.

Learning the ropes takes time. In itself, the IEBC suffers a serious credibility crisis.

The current situation is akin to the country going into an election with a tainted referee.

Even more worrying is a government that is unceasingly exhibiting a high level of intolerance, especially in relation to independent entities such as civil society and the media.

The envoys categorically refuted claims that they were meddling in the political process through financial support to non-governmental organisations.