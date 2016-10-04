Despite worrying developments, it is strange that Kenya Airway’s management and the government, a major shareholder in it, have not come out clearly to deal with crisis.

EDITORIAL

The events of the past few days have turned the spotlight on Kenya Airways, whose fortunes continue to nosedive. On Tuesday, the National Assembly set aside time to discuss the national carrier, raising concerns about the sorry state of affairs at the firm that one boasted that it was the pride of Africa.

This followed a weekend when flights were delayed on some routes, causing public uproar as passengers were stranded for hours. A few weeks ago, some of its planes had to return to base because of technical hitches. However, the airline downplayed the problems, describing them as “logistical challenges”.

Audit reports have exposed a massive mess at the airline. Mismanagement, poor planning, high cost of tickets, and poor maintenance have combined to weigh down the company. For example, Kenya Airways entered into a skewed partnership with KLM, which opened the African markets to the Dutch carrier to the detriment of the national carrier.

It has been faulted for unplanned expansion, including non-viable destinations, and stretching the airline’s capacity without commensurate returns. This took the airline on a plane-buying spree, but some of the aircraft have had to be leased out or sold. Also, it sold its assets, including a parking bay in London. None of those actions have returned any useful yields.

The airline is struggling to retain its pilots, with reports indicating that a number have been poached by rival companies. Its financial reports for the past few years have been disastrous.

Paradoxically, the fortunes of Kenya Airways are declining at a time when new entrants such as RwandAir are beginning to ascend.