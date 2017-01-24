The IEBC must up its game and fortify its systems and processes to obviate anomalies that might undermine the credibility of the poll.

The challenge here is that if the impasse is not quickly resolved, it will hamper timely and comprehensive audit of the voter roll, which is critical to guarantee integrity of the register.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka could have easily been dismissed following their assertions last week that there were major irregularities in the voter register. In fact, Mr Musyoka reported that another person had used identification details similar to his to register to vote. Since politicians are wont to make crazy claims to oil propaganda campaigns, it is not uncharacteristic for them to make such allegations.

However, it has come to pass that they were not merely crying foul. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed that some 128,000 individuals have similar national identity card or passport numbers, raising questions about the sanctity of the voter register. It may well be that this is purely a clerical error as the commission sought to explain. And that may be understandable since such a massive and high-pressure exercise can never be foolproof.

But here is a question of electoral fidelity where the margin of error must be materially insignificant. The threshold for accuracy is extremely high. Any short measure is interpreted differently; largely seen as insidious attempts to manipulate the process, and hence elicits strong disapproval. The energy and emotions the political leaders are investing in voter mobilisation amplify the seriousness they attach to it. This is why the IEBC must re-evaluate its systems to guard against such aberrations. It would be disastrous if such errors passed through only to be detected at a later stage.

STALLED AUDIT