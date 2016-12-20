Therefore, it is a pity that the current administration construes civic education to mean influencing the outcome of elections.

Underlying this is the view that lack of information disenfranchises citizens as they easily get manipulated to vote.

The objective is to empower voters to make informed choices as they exercise their democratic right.

The government’s directive to stop a Sh2 billion civic education programme funded by the United States Agency for International Development is ill-advised. Coming after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s censure of foreign donors’ support for elections, it smacks of intolerance and reminds one of those dark days of single-party dictatorship when the administration reacted ruthlessly towards any person or group that it felt threatened its survival.

On Tuesday, 10 Western envoys responded fiercely at the suggestion that their civic education programmes were aimed at influencing election outcomes. The foreign missions, among them the US, were categorical that they do not support any group to influence election outcomes and that they respect the sovereignty of the countries they interact with.

Elections have become hot contests because ascension to power is equated to untrammelled power and wealth. Those in power have access to State resources, which they use according to their whims. Contrastingly, those out of the orbit are excluded and generally consigned to the periphery. In this context, there is mistrust and suspicion. Lies and propaganda abound. And this is where civic education comes in — to illuminate issues and demolish lies. But this is what those in power dislike.