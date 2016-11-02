By EDITORIAL

Chief Justice David Maraga’s inaugural meeting with Cord leaders this week, and so early in his term, demonstrates a change of tack and a desire to open up the Judiciary for public scrutiny. This is crucial in changing perceptions and restoring public confidence in the institution. However, the significance of the meeting with Cord leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Muysoka, and Moses Wetang’ula lies in the politics of it. Since the Supreme Court threw out Cord’s petition on the disputed presidential elections in 2013, the coalition has repeatedly vilified the Judiciary, accusing it of being sympathetic to the political establishment.

As we prepare for the elections next year, and given the tumultuous outcomes of the polls, chances of contestations are high. Therefore, it is important to cultivate faith in the Judiciary so that any aggrieved party may have the confidence to go to the court for legal redress instead of resorting to extra-judicial processes.

At another level, there is wisdom in a congenial working relationship between the courts and the political elite, while at the same time keeping a professional distance and protecting the independence of the Judiciary. The Judiciary needs political parties’ support in pushing for appropriate financial allocations to enable it to provide services and execute its mandate. Also, the Judiciary needs the political establishment – the Legislature – to enact suitable laws to enhance the administration of justice. The opposition leaders used the meeting to underscore critical issues about judicial reforms that are germane to the public. Key among them is the clearing of the backlog of cases in courts through quick adjudication. In addition, the public is concerned about the endemic corruption in courts where files disappear or appear due to inducements.