Let the Senate use Wednesday’s sitting to bring order to the reform debate, make wise decisions, and avert a potential fallout and the spectre of violence.

Electoral reforms must create a system that allows all voters to register, cast their votes, have them counted, tabulated, and pronounced accurately and in a timely manner.

Our argument is that a decision should be made that is in the interest of the nation.

The facts of the matter have been well canvassed, both on the floor of the National Assembly and among the public.

The Senate sitting on Tuesday has the singular opportunity to end the stalemate over the electoral laws recently passed by the National Assembly. Since the laws were bulldozed through the House by the Jubilee coalition, the opposition Cord has called for mass action starting next week to force the government to reverse the decision. The nation is already polarised and matters are likely to get worse unless reason prevails.

Debate over the laws in the National Assembly was marked by acrimony and muscle-flexing. MPs became slaves of their political allegiance. Reason was made subservient to party thinking, with MPs being herded to vote for or against the laws by dint of their political leaning. This is the reason faiths and other independent institutions have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to reject the new laws and open the door for bipartisan discussions to get a consensus on the issues at hand.

But first, the Senate has to debate them and give direction. Should it veto them then the two chambers of the House have to constitute an arbitration panel to resolve the impasse. We consider this an appropriate way out of the gridlock.

So far, several senators from both sides of the political divide have expressed an intention to bring sanity to the debate and give reason a chance. We urge them to interrogate the issues rationally. History has placed in their hands the singular duty of charting the right path for the nation. They must seize it and be true to that calling.

