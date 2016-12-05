However, the government should give the institutions time to plug the gaps. Most students in these schools are from poor backgrounds and it would be unwise to lock them out of education altogether without providing alternatives.

If they are true, it means the schools are not preparing the children as required.

By EDITORIAL

A report by education experts has recommended the closure of 400 private schools because of poor standards and failing to adhere to the national curriculum. This is stunning news because thousands of children are bound to be thrown out of the education system and hundreds of workers left jobless.

The report by the Kenya National Union of Teachers and Education International has called for the closure schools belonging to Bridge International Academies, an educational company that has institutions in Nigeria, Liberia, and Uganda. In Uganda, more than 100 of the schools were recently closed down because of questionable education standards. Although Fred Matiang’i, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, said he would make a decision in due course, it would be prudent for him to interrogate the report further, engage the schools, and work out a plan to address the shortfalls the schools have been accused of.