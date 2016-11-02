Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli has, in his characteristically blunt style, sent out a strong warning to road contractors who mess up in Kenya that they will have no place to hide in his country. The former Roads minister has a fascination with the development of infrastructure linking the East African Community (EAC) member states.

Some of the best highways in Tanzania were built during President Magufuli’s tenure as minister. His warning that contractors who do shoddy work in Kenya will be blacklisted in Tanzania is not only significant, but also timely. Roads are built at a high cost in taxpayers’ money and external loans and must be well done to justify the hefty public spending. We hope that Kenya will reciprocate the gesture so that the citizens of the two countries can get value for the money spent on building roads and other projects. Since he came to power just over a year ago, President Magufuli has demonstrated that his mission is to enhance transparency and accountability.