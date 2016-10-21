Ms Musundi’s panel has a Herculean task ahead. The panel must pick a credible and an acceptable team and do that within a fairly short period.

By EDITORIAL

The appointment of Ms Bernadette Musundi to chair the selection panel to pick the new electoral commissioners marks a key milestone in the preparation of next year’s polls.

It is the culmination of months of heady campaigns to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) largely pushed by the Opposition, faiths and civil society, which were peeved by the performance of the organisation and who saw it as a partisan and non-credible.

Identifying and selecting the candidates require careful navigation and balancing of political, ethnic, religious and regional interests. The new commissioners should not just be competent, but also seen as independent and respectable personalities. They must be individuals with a proven track record and ability to inspire public confidence.

Speed is of essence because the new commissioners have to take up office pretty quickly to execute crucial tasks ahead of the elections. The schedule is quite tight, which include voter registration, procurement of voting equipment and accessories, assembling electoral officials and training. Not only must these be delivered on time but with accuracy and precision. For past experience has shown that shoddy preparation impacts so badly on the outcomes of the elections and with tragic consequences.

But the challenge is that the IEBC, as an institution, is so disparaged and maligned that it is unlikely to attract credible and suitable candidates. Thus, the onus of the selection panel is find innovative and creative ways of attracting the best candidates. But whatever the strategy, the process must be water-tight and ensure that only quality candidates go through. The panel must guard against extraneous interferences especially from the political class and the Executive.