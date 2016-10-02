Clubs must serve the interests of their players, coaches, and fans.

The new requirements come at the right time.

By EDITORIAL

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa have come up with new licensing requirements to streamline premier league club activities in Africa. In the new dispensation that comes into effect next January, clubs will be required to prove that they are financially stable to run their affairs throughout the season. They must also have functional secretariats run by professionals.

Clubs will also be required to engage full-time coaches, with the senior coaches satisfying Caf coaching licence demands. If well implemented, these rules should give the running of clubs in the Kenyan Premier League direction and a professional touch. Most clubs are operated unprofessionally, without proper financial and coaching structures, causing suffering to both players and coaches. Some clubs have performed poorly when coaches with questionable qualifications take charge.

Most clubs in the Kenyan Premier League have no secretariats or offices. This has paved the way for corruption and lack of transparency and accountability.