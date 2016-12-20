Thanks to the transgressions of a few wayward people, the National Youth Service is now synonymous with corruption. A multi-million-shilling scandal has blighted an otherwise good initiative. However, it is commendable that though it is acknowledging the mess, the government is looking at the bigger picture and will, hopefully, also seal the loopholes. The NYS is a good answer to the high unemployment among the youth.

Tuesday’s directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to increase the intake of recruits to 30,000 from 21,870 is significant. It is a clear message of commitment and determination to address setbacks and make the scheme work. Several suspects are in court and, hopefully, those found guilty will be pursued to recover the money they stole, which should be channelled back into the NYS to empower the youth. The theft of Sh791 million is a mega scandal, but it should not derail programmes beneficial to young people across the country. That the NYS has seen tremendous growth in the past two years despite the looting is a positive that the country needs to build upon.