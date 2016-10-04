As President Uhuru Kenyatta said, there is a need to expedite payments to the suppliers, especially those in vulnerable groups, many of whom take loans after securing tenders to supply goods and services to government institutions.

Too often, the money is not enough to pay all the suppliers.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The State House Youth Summit held on Monday revealed that the government had failed to honour its obligations to suppliers, especially those it had specifically set out to mainstream: women, youth, and the disabled. Indeed, in recent months, inordinate delays by government agencies in paying suppliers has been a point of debate.

Such inefficiencies in the procurement system are partly to blame for the high cost at which the government buys its goods and services. Suppliers know that the publicly stated pledge to pay within 30 days for vulnerable groups such as the youth and the disabled and 120 days for other contactors are hardly ever observed.

Of course, the demand for kickbacks before payments can be approved remains one of the biggest problems bedevilling government institutions. The other is delayed release of funds from the National Treasury. Too often, the money is not enough to pay all the suppliers. The net effect is that suppliers are unable to meet their obligations.