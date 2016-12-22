Leaders must also control their tongues and rein in supporters who are stoking the fires of violence through reckless utterances.

The Opposition should rescind the call for mass protests while the government should accept dialogue to resolve the contentious issues.

By EDITORIAL

We have spent time this week calling for dialogue and reasoned debate on the amendments to the electoral laws to avert a national crisis. However, the political elite refused to listen. Both the Jubilee and Cord coalitions stuck to their guns. Eventually, Jubilee forced its way in the National Assembly and approved the proposals that were bitterly contested by Cord.

Subsequently, Cord has called for mass action from January 4 to protest at the enactment of the laws, which among others, provide for the use of manual processes in the administration of the elections. And now we are back to where we started.

Mid this year, Cord organised mass protests in Nairobi and other towns to push for the reform of electoral laws and the sacking of certain officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. The weekly protests threatened to get out of hand, morphing into a national crisis and forcing the government to call a truce and agree to negotiate with the Opposition over the reforms. The negotiations led to the amendment of the Election Act, which is now once again the subject of revisions and, therefore, the cause of the latest animosity.

It is absurd that the country is continually fixated on politics and elections. The spectre of the return of mass protests is not a laughing matter. Although these are a constitutional right, mass protests are fraught with the risk of violence. They are likely to be worse, especially coming in an election year, as they are likely to set the stage for violence during the electioneering period and after the polls. Power players should not be allowed to mess up the lives of the citizens.