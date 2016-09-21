In the eyes of many in the Third World, especially Africa, it is as an organisation that appears still stuck in the past.

The United Nations is still dominated by the five nations that wield veto power.

As he prepares to leave the United Nations at the end of his 10-year tenure as Secretary-General, Mr Ban Ki-moon is being brutally honest by apparently endorsing a near-unanimous call for major reforms at the institution.

The UN is still dominated by the five nations that wield the veto power and in the eyes of many in the Third World, especially Africa, it is as an organisation that appears still stuck in the past. A serious review is needed to balance power at the apex and give African nations and other developing countries more say in decision-making.

Mr Ban wants the member states to take head-on the challenges of extreme violence, underdevelopment and poverty, civil strife, and refugees in an increasingly unsafe world. Whereas the UN has done well in promoting socio-economic programmes and organising peace missions, it has not been as successful in preventing conflicts. It has tended to tread rather gingerly, allowing some conflicts, such as the raging war in Syria, to go on for too long.