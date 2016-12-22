Deliberate decisions must be made to protect jobs and investments, especially at the bottom of the pyramid.

The consequences of such systematic decline can be dire in an election year.

Policy makers must always remember that for every factory that closes, there is a multiplier effect on the economy, creating a discontented public.

Although the government says that the cost of energy has come down, manufacturers cite it as their biggest challenge.

The government ought to urgently address the problems facing local businesses and that have led to the premature closure of 2.2 million small enterprises in the past five years. This is a signal that there is something fundamentally wrong with the business climate.

Most people open small enterprises to create jobs for themselves and their families. The closure of such businesses due to an unfavourable operating environment is an indictment of government policies, which, clearly, are doing little to encourage the growth and expansion of locally-owned companies. In other countries, small businesses thrive by creating supply links with bigger ones. The government must, as a priority, protect small local businesses from predatory public officials and restrictive rules, regulations, and policies.