With the counties gaining a greater stake in the industry, the wider and richer diversity of attractions is bound to usher in even more prosperity.

By EDITORIAL

The pitch by counties for a share of the revenue generated from tourist attractions in their areas has some merit. Indeed, this is the best way to get the communities living around game parks and other attractions to have a sense of ownership of these natural endowments. Properly coordinated and managed, this support can attract more investment. A precedent has already been set. An agreement between Narok and the national government in 2013 guarantees the former 19 per cent of the revenue collected from the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Should the counties prudently use the extra funds to develop infrastructure such as roads and other public facilities, the people will see the value in protecting those attractions. There is great potential that can be exploited to develop more diverse attractions.