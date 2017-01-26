President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga and their acolytes must tone down their bitter exchanges and tackle critical issues affecting the citizens.

It is a misnomer for the politicians to think that the only way to win votes is to threaten, intimidate or insult opponents.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The political scene has been robust in the past two weeks. Leaders from the ruling alliance and the Opposition have rolled up their sleeves and taken to the campaigns as they mobilise people to obtain the voter’s card in readiness for the August 8 General Election. This is important as the leaders have a duty to rally their supporters to get listed. However, we are concerned thes campaigns are becoming toxic. The politicians are resorting to insults, false claims, threats and intimidation instead of reasoned and persuasive engagements.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cord co-principal Raila Odinga are particularly culpable of fouling the political environment. They have been making some reckless statements and using disrespectful language that is provocative and divisive. Their supporters also exhibit a high level of intolerance, making inflammatory remarks that threaten stability. We have seen gangs disrupting or blocking rallies of their perceived opponents – yet everyone has a right to go to any place and sell his or her political view. If politicians have started scare-mongering, spreading hatred and balkanising communities at this early hour of the day, what will happen when campaigns proper begin? What about during polling? What will stop supporters from causing mayhem? In fact, the filth flying across social media manifests the depravation all around.