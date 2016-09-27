By EDITORIAL

The jailing of three senior Nyeri county officials for failing to comply with procurement procedures and abuse of office is a mighty step in the fight against corruption in the public sector. It is also quite significant, coming in the wake of a mounting outcry against what has often been referred to as the devolving of graft. Whereas devolution has been hailed as a welcome shifting of vast resources from the centre, the bad habits associated with the centralised system have also been transferred to the counties.

This verdict should serve as a warning to officials in all the 47 counties that the public jobs they have been given are not an avenue to rent-seeking and personal enrichment. They have been entrusted with public funds and other resources to provide services and build facilities and infrastructure to improve the standard of living in their areas.