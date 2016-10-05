It also involves putting in place credible and effective systems that must be tested and certified in advance to avoid the likelihood of a mess like the one Kenyans saw in 2013.

The electoral commissioners have finally resigned, paving the way for the President to appoint a selection panel to pick their replacements. It has been weeks of waiting for the exit of the commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the Opposition had even started issuing ultimatums of mass action.

It has been a journey of mass protests, bloodshed, and pain as the Opposition led the crusade to get rid of the commissioners, who were seen as partial and tainted, hence could not be trusted with conducting another poll.

All this culminated in the joint undertaking by the government and the Opposition to devise a legal and dignified exit for the commissioners and clear the way for a fresh team to take over and prepare for the next elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta must move quickly to set up the selection panel. Already, various interest groups, such as the religious organisations, have nominated their representatives, in line with the recently-amended law. It now remains for the political coalitions to do the same so that a complete team can be quickly constituted.

At the heart of the matter is the desire to have a new team of commissioners early enough and who, in turn, must settle in their jobs quickly and get down to the work at hand. Concerns are mounting that the time for preparing for the 2017 elections is too short. Voter registration, verification of the voter register, procurement, and public education require time.

Proper preparation for elections is not just about appointing new commissioners. It also involves putting in place credible and effective systems that must be tested and certified in advance to avoid the likelihood of a mess like the one Kenyans saw in 2013.