The frequent attacks by al-Shabaab in which dozens of Kenyans have been slaughtered are an affront to our sovereignty that must be stopped. The northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera are under siege from bands of marauders from Somalia, who are in cahoots with some wayward Kenyans to violate their own country.

The latest is the Mandera hotel night attack in which 12 people perished and four others were injured. As has happened in previous incidents, the criminals particularly targeted non-locals. The aim is to drive a wedge between Kenyans along religious and ethnic lines. We must put an end to this and send a message loud and clear to these bandits that Kenyans have every right to move freely and work in any part of their country.