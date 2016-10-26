Stop al-Shabaab attacks
Wednesday October 26 2016
The frequent attacks by al-Shabaab in which dozens of Kenyans have been slaughtered are an affront to our sovereignty that must be stopped. The northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera are under siege from bands of marauders from Somalia, who are in cahoots with some wayward Kenyans to violate their own country.
The latest is the Mandera hotel night attack in which 12 people perished and four others were injured. As has happened in previous incidents, the criminals particularly targeted non-locals. The aim is to drive a wedge between Kenyans along religious and ethnic lines. We must put an end to this and send a message loud and clear to these bandits that Kenyans have every right to move freely and work in any part of their country.
Since the attackers are taking advantage of the porous nearly 800-kilometre border that is poorly policed, there is a need for a heavy deployment of security forces. A massive response, including increased border patrols, is needed to send a strong signal to the invaders. This will require more robust intelligence gathering and the involvement of local leaders and communities to flush out the foreign killers. The authorities must channel more resources into fighting this callous and bloodthirsty enemy.