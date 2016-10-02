The National Police Service Commission, whose mandate is to recruit and keep discipline in the force, seems unwilling or powerless to act.

By EDITORIAL

Police brutality continues to dominate public discourse, unfortunately indicating that little is being done to rein in the rogue officers. New reports show that 122 people have been killed by police in the past eight months. If the trend persists, then the number could hit an all-time high by the end of the year. In 2015, more than 140 died at the hands of police officers. Cumulatively, for the past 20 months, about 250 people have been killed by members of a force mandated to ensure the security of the citizens. These numbers are frightening and in other jurisdictions would occasion public protests.

Keeping law and order is fraught with challenges. Occasions abound where police officers are confronted by dangerous and armed criminals, compelling them to use force to subdue them. However, the rule book emphasises that use of force does not amount to killing; it is about demobilising and arresting such fellows and taking them through a legal process. Anything beyond that is extrajudicial killing and a breach of the cardinal law.

As the reports contained in a document appropriately named “Deadly Force” attest, most of the cases involve innocent and harmless people. Their encounter with the police did not require any use of force. But the police, for whatever reason, acted brutally. Unfortunately, the police are good in coining long narratives to explain away their cruelty and a number of times get away easily. In any case, the relatives of the victims are intimidated into submission.