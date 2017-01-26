It will, therefore, be crucial that even before his performance is evaluated after 100 days in office, the new graft czar will have some tangible proof that under his watch, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will have developed some teeth and started to bite hard.

To change the perception that Kenya is riddled with graft, there here has to be less talk and more action against corruption.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The ranking of Kenya among the 20 most corrupt countries in the world, coming so soon after the appointment of the new chairman of the national anti-graft agency, is a rather rude welcome to the job. However, retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukala need not be surprised by this. Indeed, it could just be the stepping stone he so badly needs to begin his onslaught on the vice. He is, after all, not a newcomer to the anti-corruption campaign.

But he will be as concerned as other Kenyans that the country has dropped six places from position 139 to 145 in the latest Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International. In East Africa, Kenya lags behind Rwanda and Tanzania, only edging out Uganda. Last year, TI blamed Kenya’s dismal show on the incompetence of the anti-corruption agencies. This is some useful feedback. There is no doubt that there is endemic corruption, especially in the public sector. But the private sector is not any cleaner.