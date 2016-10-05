A system some years ago where traffic offenders were given tickets to appear in court at their own convenience, plead, and get fined worked quite well, but was sabotaged by crooked officers.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The excitement about the introduction of instant fines for minor traffic offences is hardly surprising. It makes plenty of sense and is a means to end the agony many motorists suffer at the hands of crooked traffic police officers.

The current system has not only been time wasting, it is also humiliating for people arrested for minor offences being locked up in stinking cells before being taken to court. This is the gestation period for negotiating bribes.

However, the events that have led to Transport Cabinet Secretary Joseph Macharia gazetting the rules to easily dispose of minor traffic cases should not distract attention from the real problem, which is not the lack of rules or laws to make the roads safer, but poor enforcement. And a deliberate ploy to create a situation where bribes are extorted cannot be ruled out.

A system some years ago where traffic offenders were given tickets to appear in court at their own convenience, plead, and get fined worked quite well, but was sabotaged by crooked officers.