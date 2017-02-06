By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The introduction of technology in the management of public finances was intended to enhance efficiency, eradicate the plunder of resources and enhance accountability.

Known as the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis), it has created direct link between the Treasury and ministries and counties — which theoretically eliminates bottlenecks and bureaucracies.

However, evidence has emerged that it is fatally flawed, lacks proper approval structures, is vulnerable to manipulation, hence facilitates theft.

It has poor data and backup systems and collapses often, destabilising operations and undermining the purpose for which it was installed.

Some major financial scandals have been perpetrated through Ifmis.

The loss of Sh791 million from the National Youth Service was largely through Ifmis.

Approvals were circumvented, passwords stolen and funds remitted to dubious accounts.

Initially, it was the governors who raised serious concerns about Ifmis, but were dismissed as rabble-rousers resisting change or seeking excuses for failing to comply with financial management requirements.

Now, Auditor-General Edward Ouko, whose office has carried out an assessment, has passed a verdict that it is inefficient and incapable of delivering the desired services.

He has called for its overhaul, a recommendation that must be taken seriously.

But overhauling or replacing Ifmis is not the panacea.

Technology is never a problem — users are. Public finance management is beset by challenges.

Corruption has been institutionalised.

Procurement is vendor-driven and offers lucrative opportunities for kickbacks.

Finance and procurement officials often cut deals and whichever system comes, manipulation is inevitable as long as sanctions are not enforced.

The country deserves a better way to curb financial improprieties and so the Ifmis system has to change.