This reasoning sounds hollow, given that motorists are already charged road maintenance levy at the fuel pump. It would have been prudent to scrap the fuel levy if it is absolutely necessary to introduce toll stations. However, keeping both is punitive and amounts to double taxation.

Granted, many countries, especially in the developed world, have toll stations on highways, but in many cases these are roads built by private companies and are meant to help the entities recoup their investment before the infrastructure is handed to the State. In Kenya, all roads have been built through taxpayer and borrowed funds that Kenyans have to pay. So, if the roads are built by the taxpayers, why charge them to use and maintain them? It is also unfair and discriminatory to instal toll stations on some roads and not others. The government has also not mapped out clear alternative routes that motorists who are unable to pay can use. This policy must be opposed because it is punitive, discriminatory, and unnecessary.