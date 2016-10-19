By EDITORIAL

Justice David Maraga on Wednesday took charge of the Judiciary at a time when the institution is under scrutiny. He is coming into the office less than a year to the next General Election and must, therefore, prime the Judiciary to play its rightful role in handling electoral disputes.

The Judiciary has been in the spotlight over administration of justice. There have been complaints that it is unable to expeditiously discharge cases, leading to a backlog estimated in the thousands as suspects languish in remand cells. Corruption has reared its ugly head in the Judiciary and there have been allegations that justice is dispensed at a cost. Files routinely appear or disappear.

The Judiciary is particularly on the spot for failing to punish corrupt officials who have nearly brought the economy to its knees. Not surprisingly, it was heavily criticised during the governance and accountability summit at the Nairobi State House earlier this week, with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other top officials condemning it for ineffectiveness in handling corruption suits.

The reforms started under the former chief justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, have not produced the desired outcomes. Therefore, the challenge for Mr Maraga is to shake the system and produce results. He must unite the Supreme Court, which has in the recent past been divided, and give it direction. He also needs to create order in the Judicial Service Commission, which has been faulted for failing to offer professional guidance to the Judiciary.