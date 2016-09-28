By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The deadlock over a trade agreement between East Africa and the European Union on horticultural exports has been particularly painful for Kenya, which has been bogged down by reluctant neighbours unwilling to sign the deal.

Ideally, the next round of the Economic Partnerships Agreement was supposed to be signed by October 1 to extend the pact that gives the region duty-free and quota-free access to the EU market. However, only Kenya and Rwanda have signed, with the rest showing little interest. The discussion has since been pushed to January.

Tanzania has explicitly stated that the agreement was negatively skewed as it was bound to flood its market with industrial products from Europe as it provides reciprocal rebates on imports.

The essence of the agreement is that both the EAC and EU stand to benefit if they traded as blocs rather than individual countries.

Given the fact that East Africa is a key producer of horticultural products, with EU remaining the best destination, it has been recognised that the trade pact would be beneficial to all the member states.

Against this background, Wednesday’s announcement by the EU ambassador to Kenya, Stafano Dejak, that the union was willing to sign a deal with Kenya alone in January, if its neighbours refuse, is good news. In principle, it makes a lot of economic sense to do business as a bloc, but if some members decide not to cooperate, then we have no option but to go it alone.

Horticulture contributes at least 2 per cent of Kenya’s GDP and employs more than two million people, with the EU being the main market.

Securing that market is crucial for Kenya. Therefore, any legal means that helps us to achieve that is welcome.