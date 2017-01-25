However, the transition in Banjul is a further deepening of democracy on the continent.

As he settles in exile Mr Jammeh should know that he is not off the hook yet.

This is the best way to follow up the former leader and recover from him what he might have looted.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Celebrations can now begin in The Gambia, with new leader Adama Barrow set to return home on Thursday. President Barrow, who defeated long-serving despot Yahya Jammeh, moves into the presidential palace to complete a transition that would probably never have happened had the regional leaders and the international community not put their foot down, when Mr Jammeh changed his mind after he had conceded defeat in elections.

This is a great opportunity for a fresh start for a country that has for more than two decades been in the grip of a vicious dictatorship. It must now make a clean break with shameful past of devious one-man rule, where the whim of the dictator was the law. One of the first challenges for the new leader is to forge national reconciliation and restore institutions.