Thus the rationale of this model, known as different cost unit, is to give the universities realistic sums of money to mount the respective programmes and guard quality.

Expert estimates indicate that it costs Sh600,000 a year to train a dentist compared to Sh144,000 for a general arts course.

Universities offering courses such as medicine, dentistry, engineering and architecture that require heavy capital outlays will be given more cash relative to those offering arts-based courses.

Public universities have traditionally been funded on the basis of the number of students they admit. Adopted in the 1990s, the model worked when Kenya had seven universities and enrolments were fairly modest. Since then, the country has grown its institutions, currently having 33 public and 37 private, ranking it among the countries in sub-Saharan Africa with the highest numbers of universities. Collectively, the universities have an enrolment of more than 500,000 students.

However, one of the main challenges facing the public universities is lack of funding, which impacts on their entire operations. They are unable to put up new facilities, resource them, supply reading materials as well as attract and retain top-notch lecturers. So, we have a scenario where enrolments have grown manifold but without commensurate State capitation.

The stark reality, however, is that funding will continue to decline, which is the reason we have to explore different models of generating revenues to secure the future of the institutions. On Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced the government was changing tack. Beginning July, when the new financial year commences, universities will be allocated funds on the basis of the courses and programmes they offer.