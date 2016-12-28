With proper planning, Kenya’s dream of playing in a World Cup final could become a reality.

However, there is also a need to ensure that the youngsters are not exploited by unscrupulous clubs and agents.

The organisers should not stop at just holding the tournament, but should work hand in hand with the clubs, the Football Kenya Federation, and well-wishers to ensure that any and all the talent that is unearthed is not left to go to waste.

The competition has revealed the abundance of talent that is crying out for nurturing.

By EDITORIAL

There is no gainsaying the fact that youth are the future, and having the ongoing revamped Kenyan Premier League Under-20 Championship in Nairobi is a step in the right direction. The tournament features the youth teams of all the 16 clubs in the top national football league.

Unlike in the past, when only one tournament was held annually, this year’s competition has featured three editions, played during the school holidays to enable as many talented youngsters as possible to participate.

The semi-finals of the December edition will he held tomorrow at Camp Toyoyo at Jericho in the Eastlands, Nairobi, pitting AFC Leopards Football Club against Sofapaka and Gor Mahia versus Mathare United, with the final slated for Saturday at the same venue.

