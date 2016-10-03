Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s voice has been a strong one in promoting global business, advocating for Kenya to be regarded as a partner in trade agreements rather than a recipient of donor funding.

By EDITORIAL

Kenya’s decision to nominate Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the post of chairperson of the African Union Commission is a strong signal of the growing role of women in public office. In recent years, Ms Mohamed has served as Kenya’s top ambassador and her nomination is an endorsement for other women who are aspiring for high public office. Indeed, Ms Mohamed has in the past been mentioned as a potential candidate for UN secretary-general.

It is instructive that three of the candidates in the race to replace the outgoing chairperson, Ms Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, are women.

This is happening against the background of the US presidential election where yet another woman, Mrs Hillary Clinton, has made history in that country by being the first woman to be nominated by a major political party. With this, she became the first American woman with a realistic chance of winning the presidential race scheduled for next month.