Inspector-General wrong to defend a certified corrupt force
Monday October 24 2016
The manner in which Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet defended his officers at the State House summit on graft over allegations of corruption was wrong. This is a clear indication that the fight against corruption in the force has a long way to go. The police has always topped the list of the most corrupt.
Boinnet’s arrest threats against matatu driver Charles Macharia, who admitted to bribing traffic police officers, was regrettable. What he said is exactly what happens at all the roadblocks.
MICHAEL KAMAU, Nairobi