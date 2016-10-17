‘Operational reasons’ the most abused phrase at Kenya Airways

The situation at Kenya Airways has gone from bad to worse and one wonders why the government is quiet on such a matter of strategic national interest.

As a frequent flyer on the Flying Blue network, I feel KQ is a bad team member. You can bet it holds the record for flight delays due to “operational reasons” from a home terminal — no, homeground — advantage. The two words that mean nothing and everything.

Going personal, here are the pain points. Number One: You have a 9am meeting in Kampala and you book the first flight due to the 49km traffic from Entebbe.

Then you are told the flight has been delayed due to “operational reasons”. You eventually arrive only to read the minutes with your name at the bottom in the “Apologies” section...and that you sent apologies due to “operational reasons”. Huh!

Second pain point: You book a seat on KQ 706 to Lusaka, take-off 7.30am. You plan to hire a self-drive for the five-hour road drive to your in-laws’ rural home as your eyesight is not good for night driving. But as you walk towards the boarding gate, the intercom lady announces that KQ “regrets” the delay of flight KQ 706 due to “operational reasons”.

You churn in your stomach and turn into the nearest restaurant for another cup of coffee that you don’t need — just to add to your costs, given the infamous ticket price.

Three: You board a KQ plane in Lusaka for Entebbe via Nairobi. It takes off after two hours. At the ‘Arrivals’ in Nairobi, KQ staff are lined up to caution you that your onward flight is already closed for boarding and you have to wait for the “next available flight”.

Note: “Next available” is not a commitment. You try to make your case that it is not, indeed, your fault. That you did everything — including leaving the house at 1am! Who cares?

You are late and your flight has boarded, so you think. Go wait at Gate 14, you are told. But there you find angrier faces, sipping cold apple juice at 33,000 feet. This flight, too, was delayed due to “operational reasons”.

And as the lady in red announces not once, not twice, the shifting departure times with glee, a towering figure cannot contain himself anymore and explodes in frustration, screaming “you must tell us the truth” as he moves towards her. Travel plans are being shattered — due to “operational reasons”.

At this point passengers are told to go have breakfast at the restaurant near Gate 24. It can hardly accommodate 20 people.

While in the queue, another announcement: The flight is finally ready. On board at 11am, all is quiet but all are visibly shocked when the hostess ends her routine announcements by thanking us for choosing to fly “Kenya Airways, the Pride of Africa”.

If you thought the pain is over, wait till you land in Entebbe. At the conveyor belt, some of us cannot see our bags and are advised to write down our particulars. More delay as they look for paper and pens.

A lady in Hijab breaks down. She asks to be let to go since she had come for her father’s funeral and can wait no more.