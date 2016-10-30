Environment-unfriendly enterprise danger to counties

An environmental disaster is waiting to happen in Kanini, Kaare and Muragara in lower east Tharaka-Nithi County and Mweru, Njeruni and Nkugwe in lower east Igoji, Meru County.

These areas were, five years ago, lush with a dense cover of many species of indigenous trees, woods and vegetation and inhabited by small animals and birds. They are fast disappearing.

Clear-felling has seen centuries-old hard wood trees go.

Farmlands stripped of vegetation have become dust bows swept clean by eastern cross winds.

The many springs emanating from Kiera Hill are fast drying up.

The hill, managed by Kenya Forest Service, has also not escaped the merciless saws of the poachers of wood, posts, timber and charcoal.

The wild-growing miraa (khat), the mark of this hill, is all gone. Constant fires have wiped out the ecosystem.

The main culprits of this sorry phenomenon are tea factories in northern Tharaka-Nithi and southern Meru that feed the destructive machine of tea curing.

Wood stacks, posts and timber abound at roadsides awaiting buyers.

Institutions have huge stocks of indigenous wood. Timber and wood yards are bursting at the seams.

Charcoal merchants are making a killing as smoke billows.

Most residents are ignorant of the threat to their very livelihoods while the rest are too busy making hay while the sun shines!

Where are the concerned officials. This is a shocking state of affairs. It is a sad story. A tragic reality. Woo will take action.